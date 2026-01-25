Streaming Platforms Unveil Blockbuster Releases for Republic Day Weekend

As India gears up for the Republic Day holiday weekend, streaming services have delivered an exciting lineup of new releases, catering to diverse tastes with a mix of genres. From thrilling crime dramas to romantic tales and supernatural mysteries, the week’s offerings promise to keep viewers entertained through January 19 to 26, 2026.

Comedies, Thrillers, and More

Among the most highly anticipated releases is the return of the popular adult comedy series Mastiii 4, which debuted on ZEE5 on January 23. The film brings back the beloved trio of Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani as a group of “bored husbands” embarking on a chaotic trip to London. The plot thickens as mistaken identities and wild chases ensue, capturing the franchise’s signature blend of humor and absurdity. Fans of the series will find the familiar comedic chaos as the men’s plans spiral out of control during their week of “freedom.”

For romance lovers, Netflix launched Tere Ishk Mein on January 23. Directed by Aanand L. Rai and featuring a soundtrack by A.R. Rahman, the film stars Dhanush and Kriti Sanon in a poignant, cross-generational love story. Set against the backdrop of Varanasi, the film follows Shankar, a passionate student leader whose past decisions come back to haunt him years later when he becomes an Air Force officer. Exploring themes of heartbreak and fate, the film promises a deep and emotional experience for fans of layered romantic dramas.

In the action genre, Mark hit JioHotstar on January 23. Starring Kiccha Sudeep as a suspended but relentless police officer, the film follows Mark as he is brought back to tackle a growing crime wave. The story promises fast-paced action and a gripping battle against corruption, with Mark facing off against a dangerous nexus of politicians and criminal cartels.

Science enthusiasts can dive into Space Gen: Chandrayaan, streaming on JioHotstar from January 23. This five-episode series dramatizes the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) journey, from the heartbreak of the Chandrayaan-2 crash to the historic success of Chandrayaan-3’s soft landing at “Statio Shiv Shakti.” Featuring a documentary-style approach, the show captures India’s space exploration history and will be a fitting tribute to the nation’s scientific achievements on Republic Day.

For fans of supernatural thrillers, Shambhala premiered on Aha on January 22. Set in the 1980s, this horror film follows a meteor crash near a remote village, triggering violent outbursts tied to the village’s ancient deity. With a skeptical investigator attempting to unravel the mystery, the film promises to deliver spine-tingling suspense set against a nostalgic period backdrop.

Another high-profile release is the eighth season of The Rookie, which launched on Moviesphere on January 22. Nathan Fillion returns as LAPD officer John Nolan, this time embarking on an international mission in Prague. The new season introduces fresh challenges for Nolan and his team, who aim to dismantle a global arms syndicate. This marks the first time the series ventures outside Los Angeles, adding a fresh twist to the procedural drama.

Crime thriller fans can catch Cheekatilo on Amazon Prime Video starting January 23. The series follows criminology graduate and true-crime podcaster Sobhita Dhulipala, who becomes entangled in a 20-year-old serial killer case in Hyderabad. As she digs deeper into the case, she realizes that she herself is being hunted by the very secrets she’s uncovering. The series promises to explore deep emotional conflicts while delving into a chilling true-crime narrative.

Other notable premieres include Steal on Amazon Prime Video, a high-stakes heist series starring Sophie Turner, and Him on JioHotstar, a supernatural thriller about a teenager caught between fractured families and struggling with uncontrollable powers.

With a mix of thrilling action, emotional romance, gripping documentaries, and supernatural chills, this week’s Republic Day streaming offerings provide something for every viewer. Whether it’s a laugh-out-loud comedy or an intense, genre-bending thriller, India’s streaming platforms have gone all out to deliver content for a wide array of tastes during the long holiday weekend.