Streaming Platforms Debut New Content for January 2026

As the new year continues, streaming platforms have rolled out an exciting array of fresh releases, offering something for everyone. From intense thrillers to heartwarming dramas and comedy films, January 21, 2026, marks the launch of several highly anticipated series and films across major services, including Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, JioHotstar, Apple TV , Disney , and MUBI. These new titles are expected to captivate audiences with their unique themes and star power.

Thrillers, Dramas, and Comedies Dominate the Week’s Releases

One of the standout debuts is Cheekatilo, a gripping Telugu-language thriller streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Directed by Sharan Koppisetty, the series features Sobhita Dhulipala and Isha Chawla in a story centered around Sandhya, a crime show host who embarks on an investigation after the shocking death of her close friend. As she uncovers dark secrets, Sandhya confronts her own trauma, transforming into a determined advocate for the voiceless. The powerful performances and intense narrative make this release one of the most talked-about of the month.

Meanwhile, Hindi-language audiences are treated to a science-themed drama with Space Gen: Chandrayaan on JioHotstar. This five-episode series, starring Shriya Saran and Nakuul Mehta, delves into both the technical and emotional aspects of India’s lunar mission. The show blends family dynamics with space exploration, creating a captivating narrative that underscores the nation’s scientific ambitions.

In a unique cross-cultural collaboration, Drops of God returns for its second season on Apple TV . This French-Japanese series, starring Fleur Geffrier and Tomohisa Yamashita, continues its exploration of family, rivalry, and the fine wine world, with lush cinematography and compelling storytelling keeping fans eagerly awaiting the next chapter.

Netflix introduces two new series, both generating significant buzz. Finding Her Edge follows young skater Adriana, played by Nicole Volossetski, as she navigates the pressures of competition and personal relationships. The eight-episode drama resonates with viewers for its authentic portrayal of the challenges facing adolescent athletes. On a more somber note, It’s Not Like That brings a romance tinged with grief. Starring Scott Foley and Erinn Hayes, the series explores the evolving bond between a pastor and his late wife’s best friend as they navigate the complexities of loss and new beginnings.

Comedy fans can find laughter with Free Bert, starring comedian Bert Kreischer. In this Netflix film, Kreischer plays a father trying to fit into the world of elite Beverly Hills private schools, all while struggling to overcome his infamous wild antics. Known for his shirtless humor, Kreischer’s character is forced to “put on a shirt”—both literally and metaphorically—to help his family fit in. The film’s slapstick humor, mixed with heartfelt family moments, makes it a crowd-pleaser.

For those who enjoy historical drama with a twist, The Big Fake takes a deep dive into 1970s Rome. This series on Netflix stars Pietro Castellitto as Toni, an artist who becomes the city’s greatest forger. The show, directed by Stefano Lodovichi, explores ambition, deception, and the blurry line between art and crime. Its gritty, glamorous portrayal of the era provides a fresh take on historical fiction.

On MUBI, political intrigue is at the forefront with La Grazia, a drama-comedy hybrid directed by Paolo Sorrentino. Starring Toni Servillo as Italian President Mariano De Santis, the show explores the final days of his term, filled with political tension and personal reflection. Anna Ferzetti co-stars, adding depth to this timely exploration of legacy and decision-making.

For thrill-seekers, Skyscraper Live on Netflix brings extreme sports to the forefront, following famed climber Alex Honnold as he attempts to scale one of the world’s tallest skyscrapers without safety gear. The live special, narrated by Elle Duncan, captures every heart-stopping moment, offering viewers an adrenaline rush like no other.

In the realm of animation, Cosmic Princess Kaguya!, a Japanese drama on Netflix, tells the story of Iroha, whose life is turned upside down when she meets Kaguya, an illegal immigrant from the Moon. As they explore a virtual world, the show blends fantasy with social commentary, offering both whimsy and thought-provoking insights into contemporary issues.

Finally, The Beauty on Disney introduces a science fiction drama directed by Michael Uppendahl. Starring Evan Peters and Rebecca Hall, the series follows FBI agents investigating a tech billionaire’s secret miracle drug amid a looming global epidemic. This high-stakes action story raises questions about technology, ethics, and the future of humanity, ensuring it captures the audience’s attention.

With a diverse range of genres from thrilling dramas to heartwarming comedies and groundbreaking documentaries, January 2026 is shaping up to be an exciting month for streaming. Viewers across the globe are in for an array of captivating new content that promises to entertain, challenge, and inspire.