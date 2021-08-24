Stray Kids, a South Korean boyband, has topped the iTunes charts worldwide.

After topping the iTunes Top Album charts in 40 countries, including the United States, Stray Kids could be the next South Korean boyband to rule the world of music.

According to Pop Vortex, Stray Kids’ freshly released full-length comeback album “NOEASY” debuted at No. 1 in the iTunes Top Albums Charts in Australia, Germany, and Spain on Monday.

According to Soompi, the album’s title track “Thunderous” also reached No. 1 on iTunes Top Songs rankings in 44 countries, including France, Argentina, Colombia, and Sweden.

It is a first for the group, which debuted in 2017 after winning a talent search show hosted by JYP Entertainment, to be ranked No. 1 on both the iTunes Top Album and iTunes Top Songs lists.

“Silent Cry,” “The View,” “Star Lost,” and “CHEESE” are among the 14 songs on the “NOEASY” album.

After its debut on Monday, “NOEASY” has already sold 355,946 units in South Korea, according to Soompi.

According to Pinkvilla, this means they beat their previous record of 233,381 copies sold in one day with their repackaged album “IN Life,” which was published in 2020.

According to the outlet, “NOEASY” is also the most pre-ordered album in JYP Entertainment history, as well as the first and only fourth-generation music group in South Korea to reach the Top 5 on the international iTunes Song chart in 2021.

Stray Kids previously stated that “Thunderous” is a message to their critics that despite the odds, they would continue to make music. The song features powerful rap lyrics that are accompanied by traditional Korean instruments to create a unique vibe.

Ryan Reynolds revealed that he is a fan of the Stray Kids during a live chat with group leader Bang Chan earlier this month as part of the promotional activities for his film “Free Guy” in South Korea.

“It’s an honor and a privilege to speak with you, and it’s strange since I like…

You guys are wonderful, in my opinion. “All of the Stray Kids are incredible,” Reynolds said.

“Oh my goodness! In answer, a clearly ecstatic Chan told Reynolds, “Thank you.”

Reynolds stated he saw the “NOEASY” clip several times during the live discussion.