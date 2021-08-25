Strangers in the street assist an elderly guy, 86, on a date with his wife who has dementia.

A powerful drug gang was brought to its knees after a father walking with his sons was slain on the street.

A fatal stabbing in Southport town centre of a Liverpool supporter aided police in breaking up a major drug gang.

Ventsislav Marginov, 51, was heading home with his two sons after watching Liverpool beat Tottenham in the Champions League Final in May 2019 when he was struck in the face by James Gelling.

He was transported to the hospital, but died three days later on June 1.

Encrochat dealers utilized a Domino’s van to avoid suspicion on blocked highways.

James Gelling, 31, was charged with inflicting serious bodily harm when Marginov died, but the charge was later reduced to manslaughter.

Mr Marginov was assassinated, and the Southport man received a six-year term.

In a police interrogation, Gelling indicated that he didn’t care if Mr Marginov “lived or died” or turned into “a cabbage.”

The investigation into the fatal attack, however, aided police in breaking up the High Parkers narcotics group, according to The Washington Newsday.

According to a court document, when police captured key suspects after the attack on Mr Marginov, they seized a number of telephones.

The phones revealed a relationship between members of the High Parkers James Gelling, Nathan Ball, Kane Doherty, Jordan Gelling, and Ryan Edwards.

For example, cops used mobile data to discover more about the large narcotics conspiracy at the heart of the High Parkers gang.

As part of the manslaughter inquiry, Cara Wilding was stopped on Hesketh Drive in Southport.

Wilding was discovered utilizing a phone that had previously been used to conduct the cocaine line of the High Parkers.

The phone’s seizure was essential since it provided detectives with critical information about the plot.

When James Gelling was eventually convicted of Mr Marginov’s murder, his brother Jordan took over the drug network.

According to the court statement, High Parkers leader Nathan Ball distributed cocaine using the same two graft phones, indicating a “lack of criminal nous.”

Most criminal gangs change graft phone numbers to avoid being discovered by the police, according to the report, but Ball’s gang did not.

Ball was said to be reticent to change the numbers because they were well-known in the Southport community and had previously aided the. “We’ve reached the conclusion of the summary.”