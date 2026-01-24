Stranger Things Episode Earns Worst Rating as Fans Express Disappointment

Fans of Stranger Things have voiced their frustration with what many are calling the “worst” episode in the entire series, just days before the show’s highly anticipated finale airs. Episode seven, titled “The Bridge,” has garnered the lowest IMDb rating in the show’s history, with a 5.8 out of 10 based on 47,000 user reviews. The previous lowest-rated episode was season two’s “The Lost Sister,” which scored a slightly higher 6/10.

While earlier episodes in season five sparked excitement, particularly with Max’s (Sadie Sink) return and the revelation about the true nature of the Upside Down, the penultimate episode left fans underwhelmed. It further expanded the show’s universe, revealing the Upside Down as a wormhole connected to a world called the Abyss. However, many viewers felt that the storytelling in “The Bridge” lacked impact, leaving a slow pace and minimal emotional payoff for a pivotal episode.

Criticism of Plot and Characters

The episode’s discontent was evident on social media, where viewers criticized its lackluster execution. One fan expressed their frustration on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “If this last episode of Stranger Things isn’t good, I’m gonna crash out because episode 7 was pure nonsense.” Another speculated that the finale might fall short, comparing the situation to the disappointment of Game of Thrones‘ controversial last season.

Beyond the pacing, there has been criticism of the handling of certain character arcs, particularly the storyline involving Will (Noah Schnapp) and Mike (Finn Wolfhard). As the season progressed, it became increasingly clear that Will harbors romantic feelings for Mike, a revelation that has sparked the rise of the “Byler” fan ship. However, Mike’s lack of reciprocation during Will’s emotional coming-out scene led some viewers to feel unsatisfied, further fueling discontent among fans who had hoped for a more fulfilling resolution.

While some fans have speculated that the episode’s poor reception is partly due to the handling of Will’s storyline, others argue that the episode’s weak narrative flow contributed to the overall disappointment. Many also pointed to the potential cutting of significant scenes, hinting that crucial plot points may have been removed before airing.

The Duffer Brothers have faced backlash throughout season five, with some fans voicing concerns over the direction of the series. Despite the mixed reactions, episode four, “Sorcerer,” was widely praised as the standout episode of the season. As for what’s to come, viewers remain curious to see if episode eight, “The Rightside Up,” can redeem the series and match the high expectations set by the midseason finale.

Stranger Things season five, volumes one and two, are currently streaming on Netflix, with the series finale scheduled for release on January 1st, 2026, at 1 a.m. GMT.