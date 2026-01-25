Stranger Things Actor Confirms Relationship with YouTuber Elena Taber

Jamie Campbell Bower, known for his portrayal of Vecna in *Stranger Things*, has officially confirmed his relationship with YouTuber Elena Taber, bringing an end to months of public speculation. The couple, who were first seen together in London in April 2025, had previously kept their romance under wraps, but their bond became more public as the year progressed.

The Pairing Gains Public Attention

The confirmation of their relationship follows a series of public sightings, the most notable being their appearance together at the Download Music Festival in June 2025, when they made their romance “Instagram official.” The festival provided the perfect backdrop for Bower, whose music interests are well-known. The couple’s growing visibility in the media sparked widespread interest, culminating in their holiday appearances together in December 2025.

Fans were especially intrigued by the unusual pairing of Bower, a star with a rich Hollywood history, and Taber, a digital content creator. At 37, Bower’s career has spanned multiple iconic franchises, including *Harry Potter*, *Twilight*, and *The Mortal Instruments*, while Taber, 27, has made her name as a lifestyle YouTuber with over 800,000 subscribers. Known for her focus on travel, fashion, and sustainable living, Taber represents a new wave of digital celebrities. Despite the difference in their industries, their connection has been described by sources as strong, with the two now spending significant time together, including Taber’s increasing visits to the UK.

Reports indicate that those close to the couple describe them as “inseparable,” with their relationship continuing to thrive in both public and private settings. According to a source from *Cosmopolitan*, “They seem happier than ever,” noting the surprising contrast between Bower’s usual dark, gothic on-screen persona and his more wholesome, everyday activities, such as Christmas tree shopping with Taber.