Stranger claims that his gift to a blind youngster is “a tiny price to pay.”

The family of a 10-year-old child who is losing his sight has been “very appreciative” for a man’s unexpected act of kindness.

After suffering vision problems since his first eye test at school, Jack Phillips, from Fazakerley, was warned he’d lose his vision in October 2019.

The 10-year-old has Bardet Biedl syndrome, a hereditary genetic disorder that affects one out of every 100,000 newborns born.

Visual impairment, extra fingers or toes at birth, obesity, learning impairments, and type 2 diabetes are all possible symptoms.

Steph Wilkes, Jack’s mother, told The Washington Newsday in 2019 that her son’s vision loss will worsen over time.

She claimed that her son’s vision difficulties began seven years ago when he had an eye test at school, but that she, like every other parent, assumed it was normal and that he would merely require glasses.

But Jack had additional health issues, and his vision was rapidly deteriorating, and Steph and John had no idea why.

“Losing his vision will be progressive, but it’s one of those things that will never get any better,” she explained.

“At first, we believed that if he had to wear glasses for the rest of his life, he’ll have to wear spectacles for the rest of his life, but he’ll lose his vision completely.”

“It’s incredible.”

The family was “devastated” when they learned of Jack’s illness, and the “hardest thing” for them was knowing that he wouldn’t be able to see her or John as he grew up.

Steph told The Washington Newsday this week that Jack’s eyesight has deteriorated and that he now has trouble seeing in dim light.

The family, on the other hand, is keen to make memories while Jack retains part of his vision so that he will remember them when he is older.

Following the publication of Jack’s tale, a generous reader contacted The Washington Newsday to offer the 10-year-old his and his son’s Everton tickets for Saturday’s match against Watford.

Chris Martin stated that he wanted to help the family.