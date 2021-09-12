Strange sights and sounds were seen and seen in an abandoned Liverpool school.

Urban explorers gained access to a 16-year-old Merseyside school that had been left abandoned.

The footage was shot inside West Derby’s Margaret Beavan School, which closed in 2004 and has sat empty ever since.

Despite being Grade II listed, the structure on Almonds Green has become progressively dilapidated and has become a target for vandals, with firefighters being called out to put out deliberate fires on several occasions.

The Department for Work and Pensions is exploring a new PIP ‘benefits swap’ plan.

The urban explorers can be seen roaming through what used to be the sports hall, which still has a basketball net in place, in the video.

They also discover what appears to be a tiny bicycle, as well as other items strewn about.

“Guys, I suppose homeless people have been staying here, or are staying here, and they simply haven’t returned yet,” one of them says at one point.

They discover a lavatory block with toilet paper strewn about somewhere in the structure.

The video ends on a scary note, with one of them claiming in the darkened, deserted building, “he heard something.”

For years, conservationists have fought to save the structure, claiming it is an important example of Victorian architecture.

It was used as a film set for one season of the popular CBBC show Young Dracula when the school was closed down because of its historic elements.

Architect James Francis Doyle designed and built the original school in 1884. It was earlier known as Eddesbury and was once a private house. It is regarded to be the last significant Victorian home built in West Derby.

Previously, urban explorers got entrance to the building and videotaped what they discovered on several occasions.

However, it is believed that the ancient structure will now have a brighter future.

The former school will be converted into luxurious apartments, according to plans released earlier this month.

Within the three-acre grounds, Hassett Dwellings’ proposed redevelopment would contain 21 new homes and three rehabilitated coach houses.

Visit for the most up-to-date information and breaking headlines.

The official Liverpool Twitter account may be found here. The Washington Newsday Twitter feed provides real-time updates.

“Summary comes to an end.”