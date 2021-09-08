Strand roadworks are virtually finished, but there is still another phase to go.

The first phase of a massive makeover of one of Liverpool’s most significant highways is nearly complete, but the total project still has a long way to go.

The Strand, the city’s famed beachfront promenade, has been under construction for some time, and it has been causing massive traffic jams for drivers.

The Strand project is part of the City Centre Connectivity Scheme, a controversial £47 million proposal by the city council to rethink important city center pathways.

What is the status of the city centre roadworks in Liverpool, and when will they be completed?

When the project is finished, a lane of traffic will be eliminated in each direction to alleviate traffic congestion and improve safety and air quality.

In the neighborhood, new bike lanes and public spaces are being built, as well as a great number of trees that have already been planted.

The council has confirmed that the first phase of the two-part scheme will be completed next month, which is good news for people who must use the seaside route on a regular basis.

This includes all construction on The Strand from its northern terminus at Leeds Street to its intersection with James Street, directly across from the Pier Head.

The council stated that all work on this length of road should be done by mid-October.

On the other hand, the total project still has a long way to go.

The Strand will be remodeled in phases two and three, from the James Street intersection to the Baltic Triangle at the southern end of the road.

This phase of work is now being reviewed by the council, and it is expected to be put out to tender in the coming weeks.

The second phase of construction is unlikely to begin until the new year, with the total scheme expected to be completed by the end of 2022.

The council has announced that a temporary cycling lane will be installed along the Strand’s phase two area to connect to the completed, segregated lane that was built in phase one of the programme.