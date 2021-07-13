Stormi Webster’s adorable office is showcased by Kylie Jenner, who claims her daughter will launch her own brand soon.

Kylie Jenner gave a behind-the-scenes look at her Kylie Cosmetics headquarters, including a lovely office where her daughter Stormi Webster works on her “little secret brand,” which will be released shortly.

The 23-year-old model and beauty mogul debuted her daughter’s workplace in a video posted to her YouTube account on Monday.

In the video, Kylie says, “Stormi has such strong women—and men—in her life, but she has a lot of strong women to look up to.” “It was such a no-brainer for me, my mother, and our team to be surrounded by powerful women,” she says.

The mother of one continued, “She’s actually launching a small secret brand soon.”

Stormi “simply absorbs” the environment, according to Kris Jenner, 65, who was also in the office at the time. She also reminisced on her daughter and praised her parenting abilities.

Kris gushed about Kylie, saying, “She gives me so much delight, watching her with Stormi.” “She may be in the middle of the most important thing in her life at the time, but if Stormi walks in the room and says, ‘Mommy, I need you,’ she will put everything on hold and focus only on her daughter.”

Kylie announced on Instagram on July 1 that Kylie Cosmetics will debut on July 15th.

“Everything is vegan and clean, and I can’t wait for you to check out these new formulas!” In the caption, she said, “I’m also sooo pleased to let you guys know that I’ll be debuting soon.” “I’m so grateful to everyone who has supported me on this journey, and I can’t wait to welcome you into the next chapter of Kylie Cosmetics.”

Kylie Cosmetics first opened its doors in 2015. According to Forbes, the brand assisted Kylie in becoming the world’s youngest self-made millionaire.

Stormi is Kylie’s child with rapper Travis Scott. Stormi was born in 2018, after the pair began dating in 2017. Despite the fact that the pair split in 2019, they appeared to be back together on June 15 when they attended an event together.