Stormi Jenner ‘Tested And Approved’ Kylie Jenner’s New Kylie Baby Line [Video].

Kylie Jenner’s new Kylie Baby line is planned to debut on September 28. All of the products are “Stormi-tested,” the model told her Instagram fans.

Jenner, 24, revealed all four products, including baby conditioner, shampoo, body lotion, and bubble bath, in an Instagram Stories video on Wednesday, saying Stormi Webster, her 3-year-old daughter, has “approved” them.

The 30-year-old rapper Travis Scott and the star of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” have a daughter together. Scott and the mother of one are expecting their second child.

Jenner said in the video that developing clean, safe, effective, and conscious baby care was a “dream of mine” when she became a mother.

“Baby products take so long to develop because I wanted to make sure we went through every test possible to make this extra safe for your infants and your kids, and I wanted to create something that I would use on my own kids,” the “Life of Kylie” star continued, showing the packaging of her products.

She claims to have been using these products on her daughter for more than two years.

“These are all Stormi-approved and tested items; these are the only ones we’ve used for the past maybe two years,” she continued.

“[Have] made Stormi’s hair so soft and defined her curls,” Jenner said of the shampoo and conditioner after using them on her daughter’s hair.

She also addressed parents’ concerns about their children blowing bubbles in their eyes and sobbing while bathing.

“I wouldn’t advocate this for your own kids,” Jenner added, “but Stormi tried to eat this bubble bath and put it in her eyeballs, so it’s completely safe and tear-free.”

Stormi also posted a photo of herself in a bubble bath on Kylie Baby’s official Instagram account, with the message, “Stormi loving #kyliebaby bubble bath in march 2020! we’re so happy for you and your family to try our conscious baby care launching Sept. 28!”

Jenner was last seen in the TV miniseries “About Face” in August 2020, aside from her upcoming baby goods line.