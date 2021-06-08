Storm Keating: It’s upsetting that I’m still unable to properly pick up my children.

Storm Keating just learned that due to damage caused by a severe spinal illness that occurred earlier this year, she is unlikely to ever regain full use of her right leg.

Despite the grim diagnosis, the optimistic Australian, who is married to Boyzone’s Ronan Keating, argues that having a partially numb limb is a “little price to pay” because she might have been paralyzed in both legs and lost control of her bowel and bladder if the ailment hadn’t been caught early enough.

Instead of focusing on the leg problems caused by the rare spinal stenosis cauda equina syndrome, which developed in March this year as a result of a prolapsed disc and necessitated emergency surgery, Storm is more upset about the fact that she still can’t properly pick up her 14-month-old daughter Coco, whom the family affectionately refers to as “Baby Monster” due to her feisty personality.

“It was quite difficult as a mother, especially because Coco was so young,” she adds. “That tactile affection you show, being able to hold them, even simply giving her a bottle and putting her to bed – I can’t do that, I can’t deadlift her into the cot. It’s quite painful, and I struggled with it.

“Not being able to just do what I would normally do and be a mother and hold my children was one of the hardest things I discovered.”

But she’s improving, and she says she hopes to be able to pick Coco up fully “very, really soon.” “That’s great – it’s the best sensation in the entire wide world, and I’ve been able to do that for the last three weeks,” she adds of being able to put Coco on her hips if she’s already raised on a couch or highchair.

The fashion designer, who married Ronan six years ago and has three-year-old son Cooper with him, only found out she was likely to have a lifelong problem with her right leg a few weeks ago when her spinal therapist told her her nerves couldn't fire through.