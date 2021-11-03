‘Still My Best Friend,’ JoJo Siwa says of her breakup with Kylie Prew.

JoJo Siwa and her partner Kylie Prew have decided to end their relationship. The couple began dating in January 2021 after spending a year together as friends. Siwa stated that the ex-couple is still friends after their breakup.

“I have yet to talk about this formally, publicly, but we broke up,” the 18-year-old YouTuber and dancer told Paris Hilton on her podcast, “This is Paris,” on Tuesday.

“She is literally still my best friend,” Siwa, whose full name is Joelle Joanie Siwa, stated that they are still on excellent terms. The “Dancing With the Stars” participant also revealed that she spoke with Prew, 18, on Monday and found out that her ex-girlfriend had gotten a new dog.

“[Prew] She’s incredible. She’s having a great time, and I’m having a great time, too “Hilton was informed by Siwa. “I’m happy I didn’t lose her completely because, you know, friendships don’t have to end just because romances finish.” Furthermore, Siwa stated that how easy it is to remain friends with Prew after the split surprised her. “Right person, bad time,” the YouTuber explained as the cause for their separation. She assured Hilton that “nothing unpleasant happened” between them, adding that she is “very delighted” that she “remembers all the great times, all the good days.” Despite the fact that she stated that one of the reasons for the breakup, in addition to her “hectic schedule,” was her age. “But everything is well, and I am fine,” she continued.

On Oct. 9, Siwa shared a photo on Instagram that hinted at turmoil in her personal life.

“This has been an EXTREMELY EXTREMELY EXTREMELY EXTREMELY E Not only has my brain never been so overwhelmed/overloaded with work but also with my personal life, “In the caption, she wrote: “This week has taught me a great deal. Keep your focus on the now. Smile in any way you can.” On Jan. 24, Siwa stated on Instagram Live that she is a member of the LGBTQ community before thanking everyone for their support of her Jan. 23 tweet, which featured her wearing a t-shirt that read, ‘Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever.’ On the work front, Siwa’s next project is a film called “Bounce,” which is now in pre-production.