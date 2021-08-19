Stevie Nicks Opens Up About Her Cocaine Addiction, Saying, “I Survived My Cocaine.”

Stevie Nicks, or Stephanie Lynn Nicks, has spoken out about her battle with drug addiction.

However, if she ever decides to publish an autobiography, the 73-year-old singer-songwriter says she will avoid discussing this period of her life.

“I managed to preserve myself,” Nicks stated on Tim McGraw’s Apple Music Country show “Beyond the Influence Radio” on Wednesday. I went through some difficult times, but I saved myself; no one else did.”

“I made it through. I made it through my cocaine addiction. “I made it on my own,” she added.

Nicks went on to say that no one helped her get into treatment, saying, “Nobody did that for myself.” I did it, and I’ve done it all my life. So I’d dance over those sections merely to impart wisdom to others.”

The singer of “Edge of Seventeen” indicated that she had no plans to publish a book about herself. If she does decide to do so, it will have to be divided into four separate novels.

“I believe what I’d do first, and this is something I’ve only recently considered, is sit down across the kitchen table with some of my girlfriends who have been there for a lot of it, put on a tape recorder, and just start talking from the beginning,” she added.

Due to COVID-19 incidents, the singer took to Twitter last week to announce her decision to cancel the five gigs she had planned for 2021.

Despite the fact that Nicks acknowledged she had been vaccinated in a tweet, she stated she would continue to be “very cautious” due to her age.

“I support you Stephanie,” one of the admirers commented in the comments section. If something were to happen to you, I would be crushed. You have helped me get through some of the most difficult periods in my life. Your music has changed my life. In Michigan, where I grew up, my parents witnessed your rumors tour. Your music has always been a favorite of mine since I was a kid.”

“I think you’re making a good decision,” another fan wrote. While a musician may be safe in their controlled environment, fans must still contend with crowds and other risks associated with attending a concert. Everyone should be cautious.”

Nicks is well recognized for her solo work and her work with the British-American rock band Fleetwood Mac.

She is set to appear in the documentary “Fleetwood Mac: Rumours,” which is now in post-production. The film will be released. Brief News from Washington Newsday.