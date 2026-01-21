Steven Spielberg’s Best Film of the Last Two Decades: A Reassessment

Quentin Tarantino recently sparked debate with his assessment of Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” as the filmmaker’s defining late-career work. In his list of the best films of the 21st century, Tarantino lauded the musical as the one that revitalized Spielberg, suggesting that the director had rediscovered his creative spark. “West Side Story” was described as “the one where Steven shows he still has it,” with Tarantino going as far as to claim the film surpassed anything Martin Scorsese has made this century.

Despite Tarantino’s praise, many film critics and audiences disagree with the assessment, particularly his comparison to Scorsese’s output. “West Side Story” has certainly drawn attention for its bold vision, but many argue that Spielberg’s body of work in the last 20 years is far more complex than a single musical offering. According to a recent poll, the most recent Spielberg film to make the critics’ list of his best was 2005’s “Munich,” which has long been considered a peak for the director. His next most recent high-ranking film is “Lincoln” (2012), showing a noticeable gap between “Munich” and his later releases.

Post-2005: A Shift in Spielberg’s Style

From 1998 to 2005, Spielberg was riding high on a string of commercial and critical successes, such as “Saving Private Ryan,” “Minority Report,” and “War of the Worlds.” These films showcased the director at his technical peak, demonstrating refined storytelling and an increased sense of risk. However, since 2005, Spielberg’s career trajectory has shifted. His more recent films, such as “Bridge of Spies,” “The Post,” and “The Fabelmans,” have leaned towards mature, slow-burn dramas with a distinct homage to classic Hollywood filmmaking. While these films are critically acclaimed, they have failed to capture the zeitgeist or spark the same kind of excitement as his earlier works.

Spielberg’s transition from blockbuster fare to more contemplative, artisanal films seems to have cost him some of his previous audience. Although he remains a respected figure, his recent box office performances have been lackluster, with “Ready Player One” being the rare exception, surpassing $400 million globally. As Spielberg continues to shift gears, the question of whether his brand still holds the same weight among audiences remains a pertinent one.

With upcoming projects like “Disclosure Day,” which is being marketed as a return to his roots, and a planned “Bullitt” remake starring Bradley Cooper, Spielberg’s future remains uncertain. Could these films mark a reinvention for the filmmaker, bringing him back to the level of creative excitement that defined his earlier career? Time will tell if Spielberg can recapture the magic that made him one of the most influential filmmakers of the late 20th and early 21st centuries.