Steven Spielberg Refuses To Subtitle The Spanish Dialogue In ‘West Side Story.’

Director Steven Spielberg discussed his upcoming musical film “West Side Story,” and explained why he refused to include subtitles for the Spanish language.

“I informed Cindy Tolan, who cast the film, that I wasn’t going to entertain any auditions from anybody who weren’t their parents, grandparents, or themselves from Latinx countries,” the 74-year-old director told IGN on Sunday.

Spielberg has stated that he was interested in hiring actors from either Puerto Rico or New York.

“We looked a lot in Puerto Rico, and we have 20 Puerto Rican or Nuyorican performers in our film,” he explained. “That was crucial, and it ties in nicely with my argument for not subtitling the Spanish.” Spielberg went on to say that subtitling Spanish dialogue would give the English language more strength than the Spanish, and he decided that this would not happen in this film.

“I’d simply be doubling down on the English and giving English authority over the Spanish if I subtitled the Spanish,” he remarked. “I couldn’t do it in this movie; I had to respect the language enough not to subtitle it.” Rita Moreno, a Puerto Rican-born American actress, applauded the director’s creative decision last week and disclosed how this new “West Side Story,” which is a remake of the 1961 film of the same name, stands out.

Moreno, who played Anita in the 1961 film, said she is happy of the new film because it is more realistic “Every single Latino character is played by a Latino actor,” the actress explained to Vanity Fair. “It’s really significant because we’re honestly expressing what it means to be Latin.” We still have a long way to go in terms of Latino and Hispanic actors in Hollywood, but we are making progress.” “There are a lot of talented Latinos, and Jennifer Lopez isn’t one of them. We’re all over the place! “She made a note of it at the time.

The musical “West Side Story” is set in 1950s New York and is based on William Shakespeare’s classic story “Romeo and Juliet.” The Jets and the Sharks, two competing gangs, are at the center of the film. When one of the gang members falls in love with the sister of another gang member, the story develops.

The musical will be released in theaters on Friday.