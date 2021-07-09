Steven Gerrard sends a message to Rangers fans following their training session in Liverpool ahead of their friendly match against Tranmere Rovers.

Liverpool permitted Rangers to use their training facilities today, allowing Steven Gerrard to return to familiar surroundings ahead of their pre-season friendly tomorrow.

The Scottish Premiership champions are on Merseyside ahead of tomorrow’s match against Tranmere Rovers.

Rangers took use of Gerrard’s Liverpool connections as they made the most of the £50 million AXA Training Centre in Kirkby as they continue their title defense preparations.

With a 1-0 win over Partick Thistle, Gerrard’s side began their pre-season campaign.

John Lundstram, a new Rangers signing who grew up as a Liverpool supporter, was in attendance, as was former Red Ryan Kent, who had caused concern among Gers fans when he was missing from early pre-season images when the first-team returned to training.

Fortunately for Rangers fans, the former Liverpool man was out with an injury, as Heart & Hand announced earlier this week.

Following their match against Micky Mellon’s Tranmere, The Light Blues go to Glasgow to face Premier League opponents Arsenal, before facing Blackpool, Brighton, and Real Madrid before commencing their title defense at home against Livingston.

While this is Gerrard’s first visit to the AXA Training Centre, he is no stranger to Liverpool’s training grounds.

The former captain had a memorable playing career at Anfield before returning to the club as an academy coach, a post he held until he moved to Scotland in 2018 to take over the Rangers management reins.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard will be under pressure to deliver silverware to the Ibrox crowd after a thrilling 2020/21 campaign.