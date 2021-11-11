Steven Gerrard has been named the new manager of Aston Villa, and a Liverpool reunion is in the works.

Villa were seeking for a new manager after sacking Dean Smith over the weekend, following a run of five straight Premier League defeats.

Gerrard’s appointment comes after he spent more than three years with Glasgow Rangers, where he helped the club win their first Scottish title in a decade.

The former Liverpool captain has agreed to a three-and-a-half-year contract with Villa Park, which will be his second major managerial post.

On December 11, Liverpool will face Aston Villa in the Premier League at Anfield, in what will be Gerrard’s first appearance since leaving the club as a player in 2015.

Gerrard already has management experience with Liverpool, having managed the club’s Under-18 team during the 2017/18 season, where he mentored players like Curtis Jones.

“I am incredibly happy to become the next Head Coach of Aston Villa, a club with a strong history and tradition in English football,” Gerrard said.

“It was clear from my meetings with Nassef, Wes, and the rest of the Board how ambitious their intentions for the club are, and I am looking forward to assisting them in achieving their goals.”

“I’d want to express my heartfelt gratitude to everyone at Glasgow Rangers for providing me with the opportunity to lead such a historic football club.” It will always retain a special place in my heart that I was able to assist them in achieving a league-record-breaking 55th title. I wish the players, staff, and supporters the best of luck in the future.”