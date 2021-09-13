Steven Gerrard and his lookalike son Lio are enjoying a motorhome vacation.

Steven Gerrard has shared some wonderful images of him and his son Lio on their motorhome vacation.

The Liverpool icon and his family are accustomed to expensive vacations in far-flung locales, but they opted to take advantage of a UK staycation at the end of the summer.

Gerrard shared a number of photos from his trip away on social media.

The value of an artwork on the BBC Antiques Roadshow has enraged viewers.

Steven and Lio eat breakfast in the RV in the images, with Lio making a peace sign with his fingers up to the camera.

Lio can be seen posing at the end of the bed while his father relaxes in another photo.

In a third photo, Lio sits in the van’s driver’s seat and extends his thumb out the window.

Instagram

Thanks to @barlowtrailers fantastic service for camper vans, Gerrard captioned the photo. “It’s been a wonderful few days with the family.”

And his fans reacted positively to the photos, with many remarking on how mature Lio appeared.

“This is brilliant,” commented dmcgin75.

“Great adventure for the kids!” said thejambuttykitchen.

“Looks fantastic, Gaffer,” commented jayme31.

“He’s growing up fast!” exclaimed overdrive338.

“Little Lio is really cute,” b beautee said.

“Lio is really cute,” commented missstevieg8.