Steve Martin Was Taught By Selena Gomez, Martin Was Taught By Selena Gomez, Martin Was Taught By Selena Gomez, Martin Was Taught By Selena Gomez, Martin Was Taught By Selena Gomez, Martin Was Taught By Selena Gomez, Martin Was Taught By Selena Gom

Selena Gomez seemed to be having a great time with her co-stars Martin Short and Steve Martin. She recently had to explain to a group of septuagenarians the meaning of some of Generation Z’s pop-culture references and short forms.

In her most recent interview, Gomez, 29, recalls explaining the concept of OG to Martin and Short. “In the script, there was a line that read, ‘She’s an OG.’ And Steve came up to me and asked, ‘Can someone tell me what OG stands for?’ On Thursday, Gomez told Elle. “I started laughing until I died.”

“I got to be in a space with so much wisdom,” the singer continued, praising both senior co-stars. They grew up to be my uncles.”

In addition to “OG,” the singer taught them the words of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s smash hit “WAP.” Short revealed in another interview how he first met Gomez and how she helped Martin comprehend the words to “WAP.”

Short told ET, “I could tell she was fantastic, witty, loose, and wanted the set to be the way we all ideally wanted it within five minutes.”

“And I suppose every time the three of us went back to our little holding area, we read the news from each other’s phones and laughed, and she taught Steve lyrics to ‘W.A.P.,’” Short said before Gomez interjected, “Why did you say W.A.P.?” It’s WAP,” says the narrator.

Gomez went on to say that she “absolutely did” explain the NSFW term to them. “Why can’t you say W.A.P?” Short inquired. “Because that’s not what they say,” Martin said.

Gomez agreed, saying, “That’s not what the youngsters say.” Martin remarked, “Known it for years,” when asked what he thought of “WAP” after knowing the complete version.

Gomez, Martin, and Short have teamed together for a new Hulu series called “Only Murders in the Building,” which will premiere on August 31. The criminal comedy will have ten episodes and will follow three strangers as they attempt to solve a murder mystery.

This will be Gomez’s first appearance on television since she starred in Disney Channel’s “Wizards of Waverly Place” from 2007 to 2012.