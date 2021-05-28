Steve Gold’s listing at ‘The Ansonia’ has a shady history, according to ‘Million Dollar Listing New York.’

When Steve Gold of Million Dollar Listing New York landed a listing at the renowned Ansonia on New York City’s Upper West Side, he “hit gold.” While the desired listing is legendary, it is also regarded as one of New York’s “most haunted” structures.

During the most recent episode, Gold shared some background information on the way to the listing appointment. He revealed, “It used to be a hotel.” “They also had a swingers bar in the basement for a brief time.” The Continental Baths, a “gay bathhouse, famous for Bette Midler singing there,” was also housed in the 1904 building, according to Gold. During the apartment tour, he discovers that Babe Ruth, the famous baseball player, spent the majority of his time at the Ansonia Hotel while it was still a hotel.

Residents in Ansonia have reported seeing phantom persons in the structure.

The location was featured in films such as 666 Park Avenue and Single White Female after going through various iterations. Because the place is said to be haunted, a horror picture seems appropriate.

The Ansonia was named one of the city’s most haunted buildings by the New York Post. The spirits, according to Frank Harris of New York Ghost Tours, aren’t bad; they’re just taking care of unfinished business. He explained, “The common denominator for me is that there’s always some kind of unfinished business.” “Someone hasn’t had a whole and happy life.”

Residents who are still alive have reported seeing ghostly figures, particularly in the elevator. In the middle of the night, her dog walker spotted what appeared to be an apparition, according to one resident. Others claim that the basement of the structure is undoubtedly haunted.

Mickey Nelson, the manager of the American Apparel store in the building, said, “Our downstairs is haunted.” This is a condensed version of the narrative. I hope you found it entertaining.