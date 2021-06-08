Steve Carell Was ‘Giddy’ and ‘Giggly’ on ‘The Office’ Approximately one of the show’s guest stars

Over the years, The Office has had a slew of incredible guest stars, but there was one in particular who made Steve Carell “giddy” whenever she came on set. Learn why Carell was “giddy” when working with one of the actors who played Michael’s girlfriend for a brief period of time.

Steve Carell relished the opportunity to work alongside a special ‘The Office’ guest star.

On The Office, Carell worked with a number of experienced performers, but one of his favorite scene partners was his real-life wife, Nancy Carell.

During a December 2019 episode of the Office Ladies podcast, hosts Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey discussed Nancy’s guest appearance as real estate agent Carol Stills in season 2’s “Office Olympics” episode. Carol and Michael Scott work together to buy an apartment, and the two subsequently date and break up.

Steve’s wife landed the part, according to Fischer. Allison Jones, our casting director, suggested Nancy for this role,” she continued. “Nancy, she thought, would be ideal.”

When Nancy Carell appeared as a guest star, Steve Carell was ecstatic.

“When I emailed Allison, she told me that she had always been a major Nancy fan. And she had been looking for a location for herself since the beginning of our show, and she thought this was ideal,” Fischer continued.

The actress continued, “She loved being able to put Nancy and Steve against each other in this way.” “Steve was extremely ecstatic when Nancy was on site, according to Mike Schur. He was really delighted and overjoyed that they were so adorable together.”

Steve, according to Kinsey, adores his wife. She shared, “You want to find a man who loves you like Steve loves Nancy.” “Because he’s completely enthralled by her.”