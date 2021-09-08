Steve Burns, the former host of ‘Blue’s Clues,’ Returns For The 25th Anniversary: ‘I Never Forgot You.’

For the 25th anniversary of “Blue’s Clues,” Steve Burns created a touching video for fans.

On September 8, 1996, Nick Jr. aired a live-action animation educational children’s television series starring Steve and a blue puppy named Blue. The original host, Steve, created a little video for the fans to show that he hasn’t forgotten about them.

In the video, the former presenter says, “Hi, you have a second?” “Do you remember how we used to run around with Blue, looking for clues, talking to Mr. Salt, freaking out about the mail, and doing all the fun stuff when we were younger? ‘Oh hey, guess what?’ I said one day. Important information… ‘I’m getting out of here.’

Because he was going to college, Steve departed the show. And it had been “like, a really long time” since he had returned to the franchise. As a result, he created the clip for the show’s now-adult viewers. He claimed that he was able to push himself and use his intellect. He is now older and has the opportunity to achieve the things he has always wanted to do. He acknowledged everyone’s progress over the years, exactly like he did on the show.

“Look at all you’ve done and all you’ve accomplished in all that time,” he continued, speaking straight to the audience in the style of “Blue’s Clues.” “And it’s just… it’s just… it’s just… it’s just… it’s just… it’s just… it’s just… it’ After all, we started with hints and now it’s what? Student loans, employment, and families have all been challenging, to say the least. I’m sure you are aware.”

“And I wanted to tell you that I couldn’t have done all of it without your help,” he concluded. And, in fact, all of the assistance you provided when we were younger is still assisting me today, which is fantastic. I think all I wanted to say was that I never forgot about you after all these years. Ever. And I’m incredibly grateful that we’re still friends.”

The video drew a lot of attention from fans and watchers. Many of them were relieved to see him again, and some expressed the wish that he might assist them now that they were grownups.

“Could Steve please return and tell me how to get a Clue as an adult?” For example, how do you qualify for a mortgage and how do you prepare meals?” one inquired

“It’s been a long time since you left, Steve, but things have changed dramatically. Brief News from Washington Newsday.