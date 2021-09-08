Steve Burns Net Worth: The Original Host of “Blue’s Clues” Is Actually Very Wealthy.

Steve Burns, the original host of the long-running children’s television show “Blue’s Clues,” continued to amass wealth after his unexpected departure from the show nearly two decades ago. Here’s how much he’s currently worth.

Before leaving in 2002 to explore other opportunities, Burns hosted “Blue’s Clues” for six years and appeared in over 100 episodes.

His departure from “Blue’s Clues” triggered a flurry of rumors at the time, including that he had perished in a vehicle accident or from a drug overdose, according to Variety. To clear the air, the actor appeared on “The Rosie O’Donnell Show” and “Today” to address the rumors.

Burns has released an album and has a few brief acting appearances after leaving the Nickelodeon show.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, his hosting role and subsequent projects contributed to the now-47-year-old star’s claimed $10 million net worth.

Burns’ debut album, “Tracks for Dustmites,” was released in 2003 and featured 12 songs, including “Mighty Little Man,” “Maintain,” and “Stick Around.” Later, he formed the band Steve Burns and the Struggle and released his second album, “Deep Sea Recovery Efforts,” in 2009.

Burns also had roles in films such as “Netherbeast Incorporated” and “Christmas on Mars.”

He appeared in the TV shows “Law & Order” and “Homicide: Life on the Street” before landing his “Blue’s Clues” part.

According to Dwell, the actor’s money enabled him to live comfortably and acquire a home in New York City in 2007 for $770,000. Before Burns restored the Brooklyn property in 2008, it was a garage and woodshop, and he chose to preserve the industrial atmosphere.

The two-story property featured a courtyard with glass on three sides and a variety of spaces, some of which were personal while others were spacious and loft-like after the modifications. The house has two bedrooms and two baths on the inside.

Burns put his 2,100-square-foot Brooklyn home on the market for $3.35 million in 2020, after living there for 13 years.

In a now-viral video uploaded on the official Nick Jr. Twitter account, Burns addressed his resignation from “Blue’s Clues.” In the video, he expresses his gratitude to his fans for their unwavering support and commitment throughout his career.

"I just wanted to let you know that I couldn't have done it without your aid. And, in reality, all of the assistance you provided to me when we were younger is still valid.