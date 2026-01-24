Stephen Libby Reveals Wardrobe Tactics Behind Scots Traitors Victory

Stephen Libby, the 2026 winner of “The Traitors,” has shared the behind-the-scenes fashion strategy that helped him make a memorable impression during his four-week run on the hit reality show. The 32-year-old from Stornoway, Isle of Lewis, captivated audiences with his bold and eccentric wardrobe choices, which played a crucial role in his gameplay.

Libby, a cybersecurity expert, explained that his wardrobe was more than just a style statement; it was a deliberate tactic to distract from his red face. “I knew I had a very red face,” Libby said on the spin-off show *Uncloaked*. “My partner was like, ‘What the hell are you going to do about your face in there?’ So, I thought, if I wear loud, flamboyant clothes, maybe they’ll focus on that rather than noticing I’m a traitor.” His strategy clearly paid off, as he became a fan favorite for his vibrant ensembles featuring wide trousers and block colors.

A Traitor’s Triumph

Libby’s fashion strategy, combined with his sharp gameplay, helped him and fellow traitor Rachel Duffy take home the grand prize of £95,750 in the dramatic conclusion aired on January 23. The two allies successfully voted out all the faithful contestants in a cunning final act, securing £47,875 each. Their victory marked a triumphant end to a season filled with strategic manipulation and tense eliminations.

Libby, who had been selected as a Traitor by Claudia Winkleman on the first day of the competition, proved his deception skills over the course of 11 intense episodes. He and Duffy formed one of the most memorable duos in the show’s history, working together to eliminate Faithful players one by one. At the final round table, Libby’s calculated moves ensured he and Duffy outlasted their competitors, including the early exits of fellow Scots Hugo Lodge and Welsh Secret Traitor Fiona Hughes.

The finale was a family affair for Libby, who watched the dramatic conclusion alongside his proud father, Donald Libby, who had traveled from the Outer Hebrides to support him in person. The victory was especially sweet for Libby, who had planned to use his winnings to give back to his parents for their financial sacrifices in supporting his education.

Libby’s performance, both in the game and in his sartorial choices, has left a lasting impression on fans and critics alike, cementing his place as one of the show’s most strategic and stylish winners.