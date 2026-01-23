Stephen Graham Reflects on ‘Adolescence’ Awards, Cites Art Over Recognition

Stephen Graham, the acclaimed actor and co-creator of the hit Netflix drama Adolescence, discussed his recent Golden Globe win, emphasizing that the recognition was not the driving force behind his involvement in the series. Speaking on ITV’s This Morning, Graham, 52, explained that winning awards was not his goal when creating the show.

‘Art Is Subjective,’ Graham Says

Despite the success of Adolescence, which has already earned several prestigious accolades, including Golden Globe awards for Graham, co-star Owen Cooper, and Erin Doherty, Graham reiterated that critical acclaim is secondary to the craft itself. He stated, “It’s not a game of footy. Do you know what I mean? It’s not a competition what we do. It’s subjective. It’s art. Art is subjective. It means different things to different people.”

Graham expressed his appreciation for being acknowledged by his peers but clarified, “Ultimately, that’s not why we do it.” The drama, which follows the story of 13-year-old Jamie Miller (played by Cooper), who is accused of murdering a classmate, has captured the attention of audiences and critics alike.

In addition to the Golden Globe wins for its actors, Adolescence also received the award for best limited series, anthology series, or television motion picture, marking a strong start to the awards season. Graham described the moment as “exceptionally surreal” and expressed his surprise at the experience, calling it “wonderful.”

The show also triumphed at the Critics Choice Awards earlier this month, securing the same four prizes, further cementing its place as one of the top TV productions of the year.

Looking ahead, Graham also reflected on his work in the second season of A Thousand Blows, which premiered on Disney in January 2026. He stars as Henry “Sugar” Goodson, a bare-knuckle boxer in the 1880s East End of London. As an executive producer on the show, Graham shared how his character was inspired by a striking photograph of a black man who exuded regality and grace. This image sparked his curiosity and inspired the creation of his character, leading his wife, Hannah Walters (also an executive producer), to suggest to creator Steven Knight that they build something around this idea.

A Thousand Blows is based on a true story, chronicling the lives of Jamaican immigrants who fought in the bare-knuckle boxing circuit in London’s East End. Season two is now available for streaming on Disney .