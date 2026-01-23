Stephen Graham Misplaces Golden Globe After US Airport Mix-Up

Stephen Graham, star of the acclaimed Netflix mini-series *Adolescence*, recently revealed that he lost his Golden Globe award just hours after winning it. The actor, who took home the Best Actor in a TV Mini-Series prize at this year’s Golden Globe Awards, recounted the mishap in a candid interview with *Capital Breakfast*.

Graham, 52, explained that his award was left behind in the United States due to a mix-up at the airport while he was en route to Spain. After the ceremony, Graham had to catch a flight from Los Angeles to Madrid the following day to resume filming, leaving him with little time to spare. “I had 35 minutes to catch the plane,” Graham said, recalling the rush to make the tight connection.

Unfortunately, his luggage—along with the Golden Globe—was not so fortunate. “As I came off the plane, a woman took me down the stairs, threw me in a car, and drove me across the runway. But all I’m thinking is, ‘my case isn’t going to make it,’” he said. Despite his concerns, the case was left behind in Atlanta after failing to make the flight.

When questioned about the contents of the bag, Graham joked, “My socks, my pants, my toothbrush… and a Golden Globe.” He emphasized that he had placed the award in his suitcase due to its weight, saying, “It’s heavy, I wasn’t carrying that in my hand luggage.”

Fortunately, the lost luggage made its way to him two days later. “Thankfully, it turned up two days after,” he shared with relief.

Graham’s Golden Globe Victory and *Adolescence* Success

Graham’s win at the Golden Globes was part of a major recognition for *Adolescence*, which has gained significant traction in the entertainment world. In addition to Graham’s acting award, his co-stars Owen Cooper and Erin Doherty also received accolades for their performances. Cooper was named Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series, while Doherty won Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series. The show itself took home the award for Best Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Television Motion Picture.

Earlier this month, *Adolescence* continued its success at the Critics’ Choice Awards, taking home the same four major prizes. Graham, who co-created, wrote, and starred in the series, has been recognized for his work on the project, which has been a breakout hit for both him and his production company, Matriarch Productions. Graham is also known for his roles in the 2006 film *This Is England* and its subsequent TV sequels, as well as his co-production of the Disney show *A Thousand Blows*, which launched its second season earlier this month.