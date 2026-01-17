Stephen Graham and Hannah Walters Strike Major Deal with Disney Plus

British television powerhouses Stephen Graham and Hannah Walters, co-founders of Matriarch Productions, have secured a significant two-year partnership with Disney+. The deal, announced after the pair’s recent award season triumphs, marks a new chapter in their creative journey, centered around bold storytelling with an emphasis on underrepresented voices in the UK. This partnership follows the successful second season premiere of *A Thousand Blows* on Disney+ in early January 2026, and the acclaim surrounding their Netflix series *Adolescence*.

Disney+ Collaboration and Continued Success

Matriarch Productions, known for its raw and emotionally charged dramas, has garnered attention for its previous works, including the one-take thriller *Boiling Point* and its 2023 spin-off. However, it was *Adolescence*, co-produced with Plan B and Warp Films, that solidified their place in the industry. The four-part drama, released on Netflix in 2025, dives into the harrowing story of 13-year-old Jamie Miller, played by Owen Cooper, accused of murdering a classmate. The show’s exploration of societal issues and violence among young men has sparked widespread conversations on the role of social media and misogyny in shaping youth behavior.

At the Golden Globe Awards on January 11, 2026, *Adolescence* dominated, winning multiple accolades. Graham took home the award for Best Actor in a TV Mini-Series, Cooper won Best Supporting Actor, and Erin Doherty claimed Best Supporting Actress. Additionally, the show won Outstanding Limited Series, further cementing its critical success. Despite the accolades, Graham downplayed the significance of awards, emphasizing that storytelling is ultimately a form of art, not competition.

The *Adolescence* series was born out of Graham’s deep concern after reading about real-life incidents involving young boys committing violent acts against girls. “It really hurt my heart,” he said, reflecting on the story’s personal and societal relevance. Graham confirmed that a second season of *Adolescence* is in the works, although details remain under wraps for the time being.

Meanwhile, *A Thousand Blows*, a period drama exploring the gritty world of bare-knuckle boxing and the notorious Forty Elephants all-female crime syndicate in London’s East End during the 1880s, continues to capture attention. Graham plays Henry “Sugar” Goodson, inspired by a striking photograph of a regal black man from the era. The show, which returned for its second season in January 2026, has received praise for its historical authenticity and emotional depth. Fans have already expressed hopes for a third season, with Graham hinting that success in viewership could lead to more installments.

Matriarch Productions’ collaboration with Disney+ signals an exciting new phase for the company, with a shared vision for championing diverse voices in British television. Disney+ content chief Angela Jain expressed excitement over the partnership, noting that Matriarch’s focus on telling distinctive, impactful stories aligns with the streaming platform’s goals. Lee Mason, VP of Scripted Content at Disney+ EMEA, echoed these sentiments, highlighting Graham and Walters’ commitment to discovering and nurturing new talent.

Looking ahead, the partnership promises to bring fresh, inclusive content to UK audiences, as Graham and Walters continue their journey of creating thought-provoking and meaningful stories. With their dedication to breaking new ground in British television, their work with Disney+ is expected to have a lasting impact on the industry.