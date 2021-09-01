Stephen Amell, star of “Arrow,” regrets his “shameful” behavior on a Delta flight.

Stephen Amell, a Canadian actor, learned the hard way that not all superheroes can keep their drinks down. After a fight with his wife, Cassandra Jean, in June, the “Arrow” star was ejected off a Delta aircraft, and the actor now regrets his “shameful” actions.

Two months later, during an episode of Michael Rosenbaum’s podcast “Inside of You,” the 40-year-old actor finally acknowledged the incident.

During the podcast, Amell expressed his regret for his previous behavior, saying that he is “very humiliated.”

“What occurred was that I had too many drinks, and I had too many drinks in a public place,” she explained. “I was upset about something else that had nothing to do with Cass, my wife, and I picked a fight,” he added. I just wanted to be loud and unhappy, so I picked a fight.”

“I mean, could it be that I ruined my entire life and career? So, in the end, I’m really embarrassed of it, and I’m trying to make amends, especially with my wife.”

Amell went on to say that he wasn’t just being loud, but he was also likely dropping a few “f-bombs” while arguing with his wife.

Even though she didn’t participate in the altercation, Amell did admit that Jean warned him that if he didn’t lower his volume, he’d be kicked off the plane, which was still at the gate.

“Honestly, I can’t recall what I was outraged about,” he said, “which was suggestive of two things.” “Take care of your booze. Isn’t it true that I drank too much? And B, it was obviously unimportant. I was just outraged and wanted to be upset, and sure enough, when [Cass] said this, a man came up to me and said, ‘Sir, you have to keep your voice down, please.’”

He admitted, “I’m honestly, like, deeply ashamed about it.” “It feels like I’ve been an asshole in public for the greater part of a decade. In public, I was a jerk.”

He was ordered to exit the plane just 10 minutes after quieting down, with Amell presuming another passenger had complained about his behavior.

Amell first spoke about the incident via his tweet in June, saying: “My wife and I got into an argument Monday afternoon on a Delta flight from Austin to LA.

I was told to decrease my tone, which I did. After about 10 minutes, I was ordered to exit the plane.