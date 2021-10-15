Stephanie Grisham, Melania Trump’s ex-aide, says the first lady is a “kind and devoted mother.”

Melania Trump, according to her former staffer Stephanie Grisham, is a wonderful mother to her son Barron Trump and a gracious hostess.

Grisham recently chatted with People about her upcoming biography, “I’ll Take Your Questions: What I Saw at the Trump White House,” which will be released later this year. From 2020 until 2021, Grisham was Melania’s staff and press secretary. From 2017 until 2019, she also served as her press secretary. Former President Donald Trump’s closest advisor, the author, also worked for him.

Grisham was asked to characterize the Melania Trump that the public does not see in her interview with the site. Grisham then went on to praise the former First Lady for being a wonderful hostess and mother.

“She is a wonderful mother. In the interview, she was quoted as adding, “And she spent a lot of time with her son and her parents.” “How close she was to her parents was one of my favorite things about her.” And I have to give credit where credit is due. I believe that for the rest of my life, I will only ever trust my family totally, and I believe she is in the same boat.” Melania Trump has been surrounded by Trump personalities and family for numerous years, according to Grisham. She thought that sticking together was a “survival issue.” She also praised Melania’s demeanor when it came to how she would entertain her visitors.

“She’s kind,” Grisham said, “which is so weird for me to say considering the things she’s made about me.” “However, she will offer you coffee if you are in her presence.” She’ll hand you a glass of water. ‘Are you at ease?’ “What can I get you?” says the narrator. In the book, Grisham revealed various details regarding Melania Trump. The former model, she claims, was concerned with her own press. She was said to enjoy reading anything that was written about her.

She also used Melania's nickname, which was given to her by Secret Service officials. Because she rarely left the White House, the previous first lady was dubbed "Rapunzel." She reminded them of the Disney princess who "never descended from her tower." Grisham also discussed the purported feud between Melania and Ivanka Trump, which stemmed from the latter's desire to be the center of attention at public gatherings. Behind Melania's back, she allegedly referred to her stepdaughter as "the Princess." Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, have a nickname among White House personnel.