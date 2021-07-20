Starting this Friday, BTS and YouTube will collaborate on the ‘Permission To Dance’ challenge [Details]

Starting Friday, YouTube will host a 15-second dance challenge with K-pop worldwide superstars BTS to promote its new video clips feature, Youtube shorts.

BTS fans from all over the world can take part in the challenge, which will take place exclusively on YouTube Shorts from July 23 to August 14.

Global ARMY followers are encouraged to record a 15-second clip dancing to the group’s smash song, “Permission to Dance,” and upload it to YouTube’s short videos section as part of the challenge. Variety claimed that the challenge dance moves should contain the international sign language signals for the phrases “peace,” “dancing,” and “joy” used in the original music video.

BTS teased the challenge with a teaser video.

BTS will feature some of their finest entries in a compilation video, according to Billboard, so fans are encouraged to get creative with their rhythms.

To be included for the compilation, submissions must include the hashtags #PermissiontoDance and #Shorts.

“’Permission to Dance’ is a song that will have everyone’s heart racing and their feet tapping once more. We also prepared the ‘Permission to Dance Challenge’ with YouTube Shorts, so stay tuned for more,” BTS said in a statement, according to Billboard.

Lyor Cohen, YouTube’s global head of music, said the alliance aims to “spread happiness” around the world.

“BTS is a worldwide phenomenon. BTS’ significant contribution to the world of music has made them an indisputable power, according to Cohen, who spoke to Billbord. “We’re honored to be collaborating with them on the Permission to Dance challenge on YouTube Shorts, helping to share joy and form lasting bonds among their YouTube fans all across the world. We’re really looking forward to seeing the ARMY dance!”

The “Permission to Dance” challenge follows the launch of YouTube Shorts, a short-form video feature akin to “Tiktok” that is currently available in over 100 countries.

This week, “Permission to Dance” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, replacing another BTS song, “Butter,” which fell to seventh place after spending two weeks at the top.

“Just as ‘Permission to Dance’ gives the idea that you don’t need anyone’s permission to dance, we wish to bring individuals from all over the world together to dance with us, without any restrictions or limitations. We’re really looking forward to seeing this challenge unfold on YouTube Shorts. Brief News from Washington Newsday.