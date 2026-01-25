Stars Reunite in ‘Terrifying’ Romance as Fans Watch on Repeat

Fans are reeling from the reunion of two stars from The Night Manager as they return in a gripping and “terrifying” romance. Tom Hiddleston reprises his role as Jonathan Pine in the BBC One series, which has returned for its highly anticipated second season. The show’s fans are already obsessed with the storyline, which features intense moments and unexpected twists.

The first season of The Night Manager debuted in 2016, following Jonathan Pine, a former British soldier working as the night manager at a luxury hotel in Cairo. Pine was recruited by Angela Burr (Olivia Colman), head of a Foreign Office task force investigating illicit arms dealing, and tasked with infiltrating the circle of arms dealer Richard Roper (Hugh Laurie). In the second season, the plot picks up with a shocking twist—Richard is revealed to be alive, despite appearing dead at the end of the first series. Now operating with his son, Teddy Dos Santos (Diego Calva), in Colombia, the stakes are higher than ever for Pine and Burr.

The tension escalates as Jonathan and Angela reunite, revealing Richard’s sinister threats against her family. As the plot unfolds, Jonathan races against time to prevent a tragedy involving a young boy, while Richard becomes aware of Jonathan’s return to his criminal world. This dramatic sequence has captivated audiences, with each episode leaving viewers anxiously awaiting the next chapter.

Hiddleston and Squires Shine in Another Drama

As the penultimate episode of season two of The Night Manager airs on January 25, 2026, viewers are also encouraged to check out another show featuring two of its stars, Hiddleston and Hayley Squires. The pair reunites in the Gothic romance drama The Essex Serpent, a six-episode series adapted from Sarah Perry’s novel. The show transports viewers to the Victorian era and tells the story of Cora Seaborne (Claire Danes), a widow who relocates to Essex, where she becomes intrigued by the legend of a mysterious creature known as the Essex Serpent.

As Cora investigates the creature’s origins, she forms a connection with Will Ransome (Hiddleston), the village’s religious leader. This developing bond becomes complicated when tragedy strikes, and the locals begin to accuse Cora of attracting the beast. Meanwhile, Squires plays Martha, Cora’s insightful domestic worker and confidante.

The Essex Serpent received critical acclaim after its release on Apple TV in May 2022, with viewers praising its exquisite cinematography, emotional depth, and powerful storytelling. The series captures the tension between science and superstition, faith and doubt, while exploring themes of love, loss, and class disparity. One fan commented on IMDb, saying the series was “absolutely exquisite,” with perfect harmony between the writing, music, and acting. Another viewer praised the atmospheric mood of the Essex estuaries, noting that the show’s music “made me fall in love with this series.”

The Essex Serpent is available to stream on Apple TV , while The Night Manager continues to air Sundays at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.