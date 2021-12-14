Stars of Gogglebox The Malones post a photo of their bizarre Christmas house renovation.

Gogglebox followers were ecstatic to see the Malones’ stunning Christmas house remodel.

The famous family first appeared on Gogglebox in the fourth series in 2014 and has been a regular ever since.

Julie and Tom Senior frequently share behind-the-scenes photos on social media when they are not on-screen.

They recently shared a photo of their home, which they had decorated for the holidays.

A blow-up snowman and Santa Claus were among the festive characters on their front-drive.

White lights were strung throughout the house to add to the festive atmosphere.

“It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas!” the Malones captioned the photo.

Fans reacted positively to the update, with many praising the family’s decorations.

“It looks wonderful,” Sam added.

“Awww, I adore this,” Juie replied. “I hope your grandchildren enjoy it, too.”

Taylor stated, ” “Oh, how I adore you two!! This appears to be quite Christmassy.” Ann said, ” “Your home is stunning. You did an excellent job.” “How long before you whine about the electricity bill, Mr Malone?” Adam laughed. Anita stated, “It appears to be lovely! I wish you everyone a Merry Christmas.” “It looks nice and festive!!” Lucy commented. “It looks great,” Penny added.