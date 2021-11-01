Stars of Gogglebox The Malones are overjoyed to have a new member of the family.

Fans of the popular Channel 4 show have taken to social media to congratulate Lee and Sarah Malone on their new arrival.

Lee, the family’s eldest son, has yet to make an appearance on the Malones’ famous sofa, where they discuss the week’s best television.

Lee’s Instagram fans were overjoyed when he announced that his wife had given birth to a baby named Grayson Cade Malone.

“Welcome to the team son,” Lee captioned a photo of himself holding his son as he walked out of the hospital.

Instagram

Last week’s episode of Gogglebox was missing the Malone family.

While their absence has yet to be explained, they have joyfully commented on their son’s Instagram post: “Team Malone.”

Other members of the family have also expressed their delight at the new arrival in the comments section.

Tom Malone Jr, a former Gogglebox cast member, stated, “I can’t wait to meet him!!!” Congratulations to all of you!” “Welcome to the gang, Grayson,” Shaun Malone stated. Thrilled fans have also sent comments expressing their congrats to the happy pair.

“Congratulations,” Rebecca said. I’m really thrilled for you both, and I hope you’re doing well.” “Congratulations!!!” Lamiece added. “GC, welcome to the world.” “Massive congratulations to you all great news!!” David said. “Buzzing for you guys!!” Luke wrote. Congratulations.”