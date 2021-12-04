Stars from Coronation Street and Emmerdale are among the best celebrity Christmas trees.

The month of December has here, and the countdown to Christmas has begun.

In the run-up to the holiday season, when is the best time to put up your decorations is always a point of controversy.

While some adhere to the Advent tradition of decorating the halls four Sundays before Christmas, others adhere to the 12-day guideline.

However, some of our favorite celebs have blatantly ignored the rules in order to spread some holiday cheer.

On social media, stars from Corrie, Emmerdale, and reality TV have flaunted their homes’ beautiful winter wonderland makeovers.

In honor of the most wonderful time of the year, we’ve picked up some of the most magnificent celebrity Christmas trees.

Matthew Wolfenden and Charley Webb

The Emmerdale pair presented their lavish Christmas tree, which is proudly displayed in front of a David Bowie painting.

In a hilarious video, David Metcalfe and Debbie Dingle, along with their children Buster, Bowie, and Ace, showed off their tree.

It was the “earliest” the Webb family of five had ever put up decorations in their home, according to Charley Webb.

After a fantastic year on the Cobbles, the young Coronation Street star is looking forward to Christmas this year.

The St Helens actor, who has captivated soap fans with his dramatic performances as Sam Blakeman, said it was “never too early” to decorate his family’s Christmas tree.

Paddy McGuinness and Christine McGuinness

This week, Christine and Paddy McGuinness shared a photo of their first decorated Christmas tree in years.

The lights can cause a “sensory overload,” according to the married couple, who have three autistic children.

The former Miss Liverpool stated that in 2020, they had a “undecorated” tree up for one week, and that this year’s tree will be up until at least Boxing Day.

Last month, the mother of two shared a photo of her Christmas tree with her Instagram followers.

The star posed beneath, looking as gorgeous as ever.