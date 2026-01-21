Star Search Returns With Live Voting and Star-Studded Cast

After a hiatus of over 20 years, the beloved talent competition Star Search has made a triumphant return, now streaming on Netflix with a modern twist. Premiering on January 20, 2026, the show features live voting, new celebrity judges, and an array of performances that bring fresh energy to the iconic stage.

Interactive Format and High Stakes

This revamped version of Star Search brings an interactive element never seen before, allowing viewers to vote in real-time during each episode. Hosted by Anthony Anderson, the premiere episode saw an eclectic judging panel composed of country star Jelly Roll, actress Sarah Michelle Gellar, and model-turned-television personality Chrissy Teigen. As the contestants perform, both the judges and the live audience cast their votes, adding an extra layer of tension and excitement to the competition.

Throughout the episode, a variety of acts showcased their talents across four categories: Junior Music, Dance, Variety, and Music Group. The live format ensured that every performance counted, with real-time results heightening the drama of each elimination.

The Junior Music category featured a showdown between 11-year-old Broadway veteran Eric Adrien Williams and 10-year-old country prodigy Blair Kudelka. Williams impressed with a soulful rendition of The Jackson 5’s “I’ll Be There,” earning high praise from the judges and a strong total score of 4.08. Kudelka, despite her strong performance of “Blue,” narrowly missed the cut, leaving Williams to advance to the next round.

Next up was Dance, where Movement 55, a high-energy troupe led by a world-record holder, faced off against Ladymetry, a Parisian group known for their hypnotic choreography. Movement 55 won the category with a score of 3.6 stars, while Ladymetry’s mesmerizing performance earned them 3.4 stars. The judges were impressed by the precision of both groups, but the audience ultimately favored Movement 55.

Magicians TJ Salta and Fernando Velasco took center stage in the Variety category, delivering performances that dazzled the crowd. Salta’s mind-bending routine involving audience participation earned him a 4.1-star score, including a 4.2 from viewers, securing his place in the next round over Velasco, whose dramatic illusion failed to outshine Salta’s charisma.

The final face-off of the night was the Music Group category, where 2BYG, an R