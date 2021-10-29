Star of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Scott Speedman Talks About Preparing For His Role As A Porn Star In ‘Sharp Stick.’

Scott Speedman of “Grey’s Anatomy” has disclosed that he will play a porn star in his upcoming film “Sharp Stick,” and has discussed his preparation for the role.

Despite the fact that the 46-year-old actor is not in the film’s starring part, he noted that his character is “fun.”

“It’s a really fun, wild character that I would have said no to on the spot five years ago,” Speedman said on SiriusXM’s “Pop Culture Spotlight” show on Thursday. “In this longer-form story, he’s a porn star, yet he pops in and out of this story.” He continued, “It’s a fun aspect to go in and play and see if I can pull it off.”

The actor went on to describe how he prepared for the film, emphasizing the importance of being “careful” with what one watches before their “partner comes up the stairs,” a reference to watching porn videos.

Speedman also discussed the value of social media, such as OnlyFans, in helping a porn performer make a lot of money.

“But what was interesting about that was this sort of merger that’s going on in the porn star industry,” he added, “of the traditional porn work that they do and then social media, and how they’re making a lot of money on OnlyFans and stuff like that.”

The actor went on to say that his character works on a platform called OnlyFans and makes a lot of money.

He informed the host, “That was interesting to research.” “I had no notion about all of that and only learnt a little bit about it.” The actor also commended Lena Dunham, the film’s director, for providing a “comfortable environment” for the performers, as it may be an awkward and crazy experience for them. Kristine Froseth, Taylour Paige, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Jon Bernthal co-star alongside Speedman in the film.

In 2018, Speedman joined the cast of “Grey’s Anatomy.” He will appear in David Cronenberg’s fantasy film “Crimes of the Future.” Léa Seydoux, Kristen Stewart, Viggo Mortensen, Yorgos Karamihos, and Don McKellar also star in the film.