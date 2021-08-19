Stanley Park in Liverpool will host family-friendly ‘fun, drama, and storytelling’ events.

Next week, a midday family event will be held in a Liverpool park.

The Aviary, a day of “family fun, theatre, and storytelling,” will be held in Stanley Park.

Arts Groupie, The Bookworm Players, and Drama Chameleon will present two theatre pieces at the event.

Liverpool Theatre Festival 2021: A complete guide to what’s on

A performance of Arts Groupie and The Bookworm Players’ latest family show ‘The Liver Bird’, will take place on the day, starring Samantha Alton and Ellis Murphy.

The family theatrical production tells the narrative of Charlie J, a young child from Liverpool, through storytelling and puppetry.

Charlie’s grandmother tells him everything he knows about his city’s history, and he is enthralled by the Liver Birds. Charlie receives a visit from a rare creature when things at school become rough.

The Liver Bird is a John Maguire fable that Jessica May Buxton of The Bookworm Players has adapted for the theater.

On the same day, Marion Deuchars of Drama Chameleon will give a performance of ‘Bob the Artist.’

Bob the Artist, adapted for the stage by Sue Richardson Fowkes, is a heartwarming story about the value of appreciating our differences.

“Bob the bird is just like all his companions, aside from his small legs,” says the plot of Bob the Artist. When Bob is taunted, he decides to try to fit in by changing his appearance. But he has no idea where his efforts would lead him…”

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own blankets and picnics to enjoy the day.

The Aviary will take place in the Isla Gladstone Conservatory in Stanley Park, L4 0TD, on Wednesday, August 25.

The first event will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., while the second will run from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets start at £6 for an individual or £22 for a family of four.

Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.