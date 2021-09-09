Staff and residents of a luxury hotel were threatened in a ‘disgusting’ attack.

After responding to complaints of a man threatening staff at a premium spa hotel, police officers were spat upon.

At around 5.55 p.m., Merseyside Police were dispatched to Formby Hall on Southport Old Road, Formby.

They’d received complaints of a man threatening employees and residents.

As a police officer commences a vicious assault on a 10-year-old boy, he recoils in terror.

There were no injuries, although the individual was said to be in possession of glass.

After two police officers were allegedly spat at, a 31-year-old Rainhill man was arrested on suspicion of affray and assaulting emergency personnel. According to authorities, he is still being held in jail.

“This must have been a traumatic occurrence to see, and once again our officers have been the victims of a despicable assault while performing their duties,” Detective Inspector Paul Gillies said.

“Let us know if you saw the incident or have any information as we continue our investigation.”

Anyone who observed the incident and has yet to come forward is encouraged to contact Merseyside Police via @MerPolCC or 101, with the incident number 21000626473.