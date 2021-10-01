Stacey Solomon’s new Primark kidswear collection has shoppers “insanely excited.”

Stacey Solomon, a TV presenter and singer, has revealed a new apparel range with Primark.

The brand stated that they would collaborate with the Loose Women panelist once more for their fourth collection.

Stacey has already collaborated with Primark on two womenswear collections and one kidswear collection, and this new line will be another children’s clothes collaboration.

Customers at New Look were taken aback by a £40 large fall coat that was described as “beautiful.”

Stacey, 31, is the ideal candidate for the role because she is a mother of three and is expecting another child with Joe Swash.

Although Stacey has teased her new kidswear line on social media, the details of the collaboration have yet to be announced, but we expect it to be for babies and children and include beautiful prints that are suitable for small ones.

Primark has been asking customers to guess what the collection will include, and the response has been overwhelmingly positive. “Absolutely adored the last range…,” one person wrote on the primark.kids Instagram page. “I CANNOT WAIT!”

“I’m unbelievably excited!!!” said a second. I have a seven-year-old son and a four-month-old girl, so I’m hoping there’s something for both of them!”

Instagram

“Wooohoo another collection!” exclaimed a third.

“I love anything she’s involved in,” said a fourth. I can’t wait to try out her new collection.”