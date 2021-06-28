Stacey Solomon thanks NHS as Rex has lip operation in hospital

Stacey Solomon paid a heartfelt tribute to the NHS after her youngest son Rex underwent surgery.

After an accident at the family’s “Pickle Cottage,” Rex, two, had to have his lip sewn.

After it became evident that Rex had injured his lip in a tumble, Stacey and her companion Joe Swash hurried him to the hospital, where he was treated with butterfly stitches.

However, because the wound was in an odd location, the physicians advised Stacey to bring Rex back in so they could properly stitch his lip.

Woman on the Loose Stacey spent last night in hospital with Rex, documenting their journey and telling her 4.5 million Instagram followers what she prepared for their overnight stay.

Stacey watched Notting Hill and ate a jacket potato while Rex underwent the procedure, trying not to be concerned about her son.

Following Rex’s surgery, Stacey shared a sweet snapshot of her hand in his as he was dressed in a hospital gown.

“I got my pickle back,” Stacey captioned it.

To the moon and back, I love you all.”

She then posted a selfie of herself smiling while Rex slept in her arms.

“Everything went so well, we will be returning home soon, thank you for your great nice words,” the mother of three said of the NHS’s treatment of her son.

“Thank you to everyone at Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust; your staff and everyone who works so hard at your trust have always been so amazing, from giving birth here to mending the pickles.”

“And I’m well aware of how busy and hardworking you all are.” Always and forever grateful to our NHS.

“Thank you so much for everything you do; you’re great, and we’re very fortunate to have you.”