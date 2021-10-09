Stacey Solomon notices a problem with the new daughter’s name.

Stacey Solomon has stated that she fell in love with a baby name but is unable to use it for her new daughter.

The 32-year-old Loose Women and X Factor actress confirmed she had given birth to a baby girl earlier this week.

Stacey informs her 4.7 million Instagram followers on what’s going on in her family life on a regular basis, and her most recent social media posts reveal how she and fiancé Joe Swash are looking for a name for their new baby.

On Tuesday, the baby was born at their Essex home.

Stacey, who won I’m a Celebrity… in 2010, has been keeping fans updated on her search for the perfect name.

She told followers this evening that she believed she had discovered a name she loved but had to rule it out.

“Hello,” she wrote on her Instagram story. Me and Rex are eating all of the goodies while watching the dinosaur train.

“Thank you very much for sharing your daughters’ names with us yesterday; there were so many great ones that Joe and I hadn’t even considered.”

“”There are a few we like, so we’re ringing them right now to see which one suits her best, I know that seems crazy.”

“We liked Autumn’s name, but then we realized her initials were A** [tear laughing emoji]”

However, it has assisted us in eliminating all of the ‘A’ names.”

After one of Stacey’s family members commented to an internet prediction, some fans believe they may know the child’s name.

Her father, David, paid a touching tribute to Stacey and Joe on the occasion of their baby girl’s birth.

“Proud Daddy,” he wrote. Congratulations on a job well done, my lovely daughter. (Joe was also excellent.)

“Seeing number 9 on your birthday was really amazing. Welcome to the world, picklelet. I’m sure you will be so cherished and protected.” [sic]“Beautiful baby congratulations,” one fan remarked beneath the image. “It’d be great if she was named Lily…Pickle-Lily…lol,” says the author. This was a favorite of her father David’s, leading some to speculate it is the baby’s name.

It comes after Nadia Sawalha, who co-hosts Loose Women with Stacey, was forced to deny revealing the baby’s name by accident. “The summary has come to an end.”