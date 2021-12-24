Stacey Solomon is’scared’ while picking up her teenage son at the ice rink.

On Wednesday evening, Stacey Solomon confessed she was “scared” as she went to pick up her kid from an ice rink.

As she and baby Rose went to collect Zack, the Loose Women star, 32, was filled with emotion.

The mother of four expressed her disbelief at how quickly her 13-year-old son is maturing.

“Me and Rose have come out to collect Zacky up from his date!” Stacey said on her Instagram Story, grinning from ear to ear with baby Rose on her hip, according to the Mirror.

“It’s simply the cutest but yet so scary how rapidly babies grow up,” she concluded.

“Rose was wide awake when I arrived to fetch him up,” says the author.

“Being a taxi driver mum has its perks,” Stacey captioned a Story of herself with hot chocolate and whipped cream later that night.

Stacey, who has two sons with ex-boyfriend Dean Cox, recently stated that she and her soon-to-be husband Joe Swash are preparing to marry in July.

“Get your hat out, Ruth,” she stated on Loose Women. Yes, we would love to get married in July next year, if everything goes well… since Covid is still big and you never know what’s around the corner, but we would love to get married in July next year. It will be wonderful to see the boys and Rose.”

Joe, a former EastEnders actor, is the father of her son Rex and now daughter Rose.