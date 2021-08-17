Stacey Solomon is radiant as she flaunts her baby bump.

Stacey Solomon flaunted her baby bump after lamenting the fact that she didn’t take enough photos during her last pregnancy with son Rex.

The Loose Women star, who is 33 weeks pregnant with her first child, undressed down to her bra and panties and posed in her baby girl’s pink room for the candid selfie.

She captioned the shot “33 of You and Me” when she posted it to Instagram. Because I don’t want to forget anything, plus I’m wearing my favorite pants today. I already adore you, my little one. It won’t be long before I meet you…. Now, as much as I adore it, I really need to get rid of this plait; I can’t believe it’s still holding on by a thread. Everyone have a wonderful Sunday…”

The 31-year-old, who already has three sons, Zachary, Leighton, and Rex, has expressed her excitement to bring her daughter into the world on numerous occasions, but she has also said that she regrets not chronicling her pregnancy as much with Rex, her two-year-old son.

“I was so disappointed when I had Rex early and didn’t film developing him,” Stacey recently told her admirers.

“We didn’t think we’d get a chance to do it all over again, so I’m taking as many shots as I can.”

Many of Stacey’s fans remarked on her Instagram image on how stunning she looked, with one fan writing: “Glowing.” “You look fantastic, girl,” one person said, while another added, “Coming along nicely.”