Stacey Solomon has given her baby daughter a beautiful name.

Last Tuesday, the Loose Women panelist revealed the birth of her first daughter at Pickle Cottage.

The 32-year-old and her fiancé Joe Swash, however, have struggled to come up with the appropriate name for their new baby.

In her regular updates to her 4.7 million Instagram followers, Stacey has been referring to her baby daughter as Princess Pickle, but the happy couple have now revealed they have made a decision in a heart-warming photo of her daughter.

She stated, ” “Esmè Solomon-Swash, Rose Opal

“Our darling Rose, we adore you to the moon and back.”

She went on to say: “We consider ourselves really fortunate to have you here… Thank you everyone so much for your compassion, love, and just being there for a conversation at 3 a.m. It’s been the best. I adore you all. After two-year-old son Rex, Stacey is expecting her second child with former EastEnders star Joe Swash.

Zachary, 13, and Leighton, nine, are the prominent TV personality’s sons.

Stacey provided an update on her Instagram stories yesterday, announcing that she has decided on a name.

Following a walk in the garden, the mother-of-four released a video of herself cradling Rose, announcing that they will unveil her complete name.

She stated, ” “We’ve decided on a name for her. For the past few days, we’ve been calling her it and a few other names, but this one feels the most like who she is.

“We’re going to pick her middle names while walking in the garden, and I can’t wait to tell you about it.”