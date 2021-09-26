St Helen’s Veterinary Clinic offers tips on how to keep your dog from being stolen.

Following a spike in dognappings, a St Helen’s vet has offered tips on how to prevent your pet from being kidnapped.

During the Covid-19 outbreak, almost 2,000 pet thefts were reported to UK police authorities, with 70 percent involving dogs.

It prompted 500,000 animal lovers to sign a petition to Parliament calling for dog theft to be become a separate crime, recognizing the mental agony it causes owners.

While the country waits for legislation to be written, White Cross Vets in St Helen’s has been offering tips on how to reduce the risk of a pet being stolen.

“Unfortunately, as demand for puppies and kittens has skyrocketed, so has their price, with the most sought-after breeds being sold for large sums of money,” Laura Paterson, group clinical director at White Cross Vets, told TeamDogs.

“Although pet theft has long been a problem, the number of cases is on the rise, and we are constantly fielding calls from distraught pet owners looking for their missing or stolen dogs.

“Pets are cherished members of the family, and it is heartbreaking for owners when they are stolen or disappear. A pet theft is currently viewed as a loss of an owner’s property, making it comparable to having a bike stolen, which isn’t fair.

“The pet abduction offense will recognize that pets are significantly more valuable than other types of property, and it will recognize the emotional suffering that arises when a pet is kidnapped.

“Once enacted, the new law should make it more difficult for thieves to kidnap and sell pets, as well as make it simpler for police to catch criminals, and harsher terms will reflect the damage on both the pet and the owner.”

White Cross Vets has put together a list of suggestions to help lessen the likelihood of a pet being stolen: Although a phone number should be on the dog’s collar, most experts advise against putting the dog’s name on it because a thief could use the dog’s name to lure it away.

The authorities advise that publishing too much information about pets on social media can lead to direct contact with criminals.