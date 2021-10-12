‘Squid Game’ is a game about squids. Lee Jung-jae claims he has received “no offers” from Hollywood.

While “Squid Game” has reportedly become one of the most popular series in the world, the show’s South Korean star Lee Jung-jae has said that he has yet to receive any “proposals” from Hollywood.

“I haven’t received any offers or inquiries,” Jung-jae told Variety on Monday. “However, if the proper project came along, I’d be willing to work on it in another country. It might be entertaining.” Jung-jae also discussed his success following the debut of the “Squid Game” series.

“When I originally boarded ‘Squid Game’ as a project, I didn’t foresee this type of popularity at all,” the actor told the site. “However, after reading the script, I realized that there were things in it that could resonate with everybody and function outside of Korea.” The actor portrays Seong Gi-Hun, a man who took out large loans and gambled to pay them off in the series. He accepts an invitation to a deadly game that will help him win a large financial reward after being beaten up by loan sharks and discovering that his daughter would be transported to another country shortly.

Aside from the plot of “Squid Game,” the actor praised director Hwang Dong-hyuk, who has worked on films such as “Miss Granny” and “The Fortress.”

“[Dong- hyuk’s] success stems from his meticulous attention to detail in describing the characters, their roles, and their emotions,” Jung-jae told Variety. “Sadness comes in many forms, and viewers can clearly sense the characters’ various sadnesses in ‘Squid Game.'” He went on to praise the filmmaker, saying that he is “capable of constructing people from the ground up, which is why the characters are convincing when they have to make important decisions.” This is why the public believed the series’ “climactic ending, which is genuinely touching,” according to the actor. Because of the Netflix show’s success, another prominent “Squid Game” performer, Jung Ho-Yeon, just became the most-followed South Korean actress on Instagram. In just a few weeks, the 27-year-old actress’ Instagram followers jumped from 4,10,000 to 19.1 million.

Netflix is currently showing “Squid Game.” On September 17, 2021, it was released.