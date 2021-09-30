[Spoilers] ‘Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon’ Episode 25 Live Stream: How To Watch Online

In the fall season, the second act of “Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon” begins. Towa, Setsuna, and Moroha continue their trip in Episode 25 of the anime, despite the threat of Kirinmaru.

Towa’s pledge as she picks up the broken Tenseiga is teased in the official teaser trailer and synopsis for “Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon” Episode 25. Setsuna is resurrected, and Towa swears to never put her in risk again.

Meanwhile, Sesshomaru appears in front of Towa and delivers her the broken Tenseiga, telling her that she can channel all of her evil energy into it.

The half-demon sisters’ counter-offensive is set to commence as they gain new abilities. Will they be able to defeat the formidable foes?

According to Anime News Network, the second act of the series will also include a new character named Rion, who will be voiced by Saki Fujita. Little Glee Monster performs the season’s concluding theme tune.

“During a forest fire in feudal Japan, half-demon twins Towa and Setsuna are separated from each other. Towa walks into a secret tunnel while urgently searching for her younger sister, and is found and raised by Kagome Higurashi’s brother, Sota, and his family in modern-day Japan. The tunnel linking the two eras has reopened ten years later, allowing Towa to rejoin with Setsuna, who is now a demon slayer serving for Kohaku. But, to to Towa’s surprise, Setsuna appears to have lost all memory of her older sister,” according to Crunchyroll’s official series summary.

Azusa Tadokoro plays Moroha, Sara Matsumoto plays Towa, Mikako Komatsu plays Setsuna, Ai Fairouz plays Takechiyo, Kappei Yamaguchi plays Inuyasha, Ken Narita plays Sesshomaru, Mamiko Noto plays Rin, Ryohei Kimura plays Kohaku, Takehiro Urao plays Hisui, Hitomi Ueda plays Gyokuto, Hirok

On Crunchyroll and Funimation, fans may watch “Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon” Episode 25 online. This Saturday, the program will be streamed live in Japanese with English subtitles.