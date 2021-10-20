[Spoilers] ‘Tokyo Revengers’ 228 Release Date, Raw Scans, Summary, And More

The latest part of Ken Wakui’s “Tokyo Revengers” brought readers back in time by telling the backstory of Rokuhara Tandai, South Terano’s top dog.

The latest chapter provided further information about South Terano, following the cliffhanger panel in which viewers saw Benkei and Wakasa approaching South. South’s life in the Flavelas and then in Japan was the focus of the latest manga edition.

South used to live in the slums of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, with his ailing mother and a man named Dino who looked after her. Dino taught him how to shoot a gun and murder his enemies when he was five years old.

After that deed, he received money and utilized it to purchase a pair of shoes. He was taught the advantages of aggression at a young age. Dino’s name was likewise changed from Teramo Minami to South Terano.

He became the gang boss of Dino South after killing Dino when he was 12 years old. When he was 14, a gang broke into his house and killed his mother. South moved to Japan, where his grandparents lived, after the occurrence.

In 2006, he was sentenced to a juvenile detention center. With the exception of Kakucho, he ran into former Tenjiku members there. When South founded Rukuhara Tandai in 2007, he vanquished all of them and made them his subordinates.

South, like Mikey, founded the gang to usher in a new era of delinquents. South eventually beat Kakucho, but the latter only obeyed Izana after accepting his defeat.

Following South’s past, the manga moved on to the present day, where a conflict is brewing between three gangs. While South mocked Wakasa and Benkei, Kakucho stated that no matter how powerful the Black Dragon duo is, they will never be able to defeat South because he is a “guy of great aggression.” The current struggle between the three gangs will most likely be continued in “Tokyo Revengers” 228 with updates on the South vs. Benkei and Wakasa fight. In addition, Mikey may eventually learn (and accept) Draken’s death in the next chapter.

Mikey may make a move in the next chapter, which readers may see. Takemichi and Senju, on the other hand, may still be seen on the sidelines discussing some of the individuals involved in the fight.

Kodansha has the official issue of the latest manga issue for those who want to read it. "Gangster" is the title of the most recent chapter. On October 27, "Tokyo Revengers" 228 will be released. The arrival is imminent.