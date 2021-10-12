[Spoilers] ‘Tokyo Revengers’ 226: Tale Of East And West Kantou And Haitani Brothers

According to the most recent batch of spoilers, “Tokyo Revengers” 226 will explore the origin of Benkei and Wakasa, as well as feature the Haitani Brothers and the Kakucho vs. Sanzu duel.

Thanks to the industry insider known as taiyakiboi, the latest set of spoilers for “Tokyo Revengers” 226 is currently available online. The upcoming chapter, dubbed “Dynamic Duo,” is said to provide information on Keizo Arashi, often known as Benkei, and Wakasa Imaushi or Wakasa.

Readers will get a peek of Kantou a few years ago, when two kings governed some of its regions: Benkei and Wakasa. Apparently, Benkei and his gang Ragnarok governed Kantou’s western part, whereas Wakasa, whose group’s name means The Glittering Union, ruled Kantou’s eastern region.

Another Japanese insider, KINGMANJIRO, provided more information on how Kanto’s eastern and western sections were merged. According to the spoilers, Sano Shinichiro, the founder and former leader of the Black Dragon gang, was the one who brought these factions together and formed the Kantou as a whole.

Following this flashback, the chapter will return to the current scenario and show Benkei and Wakasa fighting South Terano. Furthermore, “Tokyo Revengers” 226 would highlight the Haitani Brothers, notably Ran and Rindo.

Sanzu Haruchiyo is said to hit Kakucho with an iron pipe during the requiem combat in “Tokyo Revengers” 226.

“No matter how strong the struggle is, if you employ a weapon, it will be an easy triumph,” Haruchiyo says to the reader.

Sanzu has no idea that Ran Haitani is approaching and is about to smack him in the face with a baton. “It’s a simple triumph,” Ran says. Rindo, Ran’s brother, smirks as he hears this.

These are all the specifics offered by the insider, but if they are accurate, things are about to become lively on Tokyo’s streets. Fans of the Kantou Manji gang will be disappointed to see that the insider provided no information regarding Mikey other than Sanzu’s battle.

Mikey is cool and collected in Chapter 225, as you may recall. He embodies the idiom “the calm before the storm.” Mikey, according to fans, is holding everything inside him — the anguish, hurt, and grief — and it’s just a matter of time before he explodes or implodes.

